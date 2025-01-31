Q&A with the Stillwater Police Chief on his last day after 32 years with the department

Stillwater Police Chief Shannon Jordan retired after 32 years in law enforcement, reflecting on his service and plans for the future.

By: Katie Eastman

Stillwater Police Chief Shannon Jordan walked out of the station for the last time on Friday.

He’s retiring after 32 years in the department, and one year as chief. The acting Chief is Captain Royce Stephens, and interviews are underway for the Chief position. News On 6 talked to Chief Jordan about his service after he was honored in a ceremonial walkout.

What are you feeling right now?

I just can’t believe I made it…I always planned to retire at this time but I just assumed they’d get tired of me or I’d mess something up and be gone. And here it is I made it. 36 years total in law enforcement. I started out at Ada PD and came here in ’92.

When you think of your career in law enforcement, how do you sum it up?

I’m grateful. I’m grateful for the opportunity to do this. This is what I’ve always loved. I was in the military as a police officer. I served my country and my state, my citizens. I love helping people and I got paid to do it. It’s a dream come true.

What will you remember?

Just the people I’ve helped, the people I’ve made a difference in their lives. You don’t remember all the arrests you made or all the drugs you seized. That’s going to go on without you. It’s all about who you made an impact on. Whose life you helped and saved and made a difference in their life. Those are the ones that matter.

What would you say to people thinking about a career in law enforcement?

If you’re just looking for a job, if you’re just looking for a paycheck, don’t do it. You got to have the heart to do this. Because you won’t last long if you’re just looking for a job. Because it’s tough, it’s stressful, it weighs on you, and so you got to really want to help people, want to be a servant, have that servant heart. And if you do, you’ll be successful, you’ll love your career.

What will you miss?

I’ll miss the community. I’ll miss the police work probably. When I hear sirens going by wondering what’s going on, not being in the know. But I’m ready to retire. I think I’ve served my country and my city. I think I’ve earned it.

What’s Next?

I got some things on my mind bucket list. Just traveling, hunting, fishing.