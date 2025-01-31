Tulsa Health Department monitoring tuberculosis cases amid Kansas outbreak

The Tulsa Health Department says tuberculosis is nowhere close to being a public health emergency in Tulsa County, but it's always monitoring cases here and across the country.

By: Jonathan Cooper

-

The state of Kansas is dealing with a large tuberculosis outbreak, with more than 60 people in Kansas being treated for the disease. Health leaders say two people in Kansas have died from tuberculosis since the outbreak started a year ago.

The Tulsa Health Department runs a tuberculosis clinic. THD says tuberculosis is nowhere close to being a public health emergency in Tulsa County, but it's always monitoring cases here and across the country.

THD says it treated 12 people for TB last year; 8 of those patients are still in need of treatment.

The department says TB is a bacterial infection that is highly contagious. It was common in the 18th and 19th centuries, and vaccines are still given in some countries outside of the United States, but rarely given within the U.S.

Those with the disease experience prolonged violent coughing, sometimes coughing up blood, fatigue, weight loss, and more.

There is an antibiotic available, and anyone who experiences these symptoms should seek medical treatment quickly.

"When symptoms do present, they need to come in so they can be screened, tested and treatment can be started as soon as possible. That is how we can protect the public and prevent the spread of TB," said JP Williams with the Tulsa Health Department.

The Tulsa Health Department says it has four clinics equipped to screen for TB—two in Tulsa and one in Collinsville and Sand Springs.

People can get more information or schedule an appointment on the THD's website.