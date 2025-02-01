Why NYU brought a campus to downtown Tulsa

NYU Tulsa offers students a unique study-away experience, focusing on place-based learning, Tulsa’s rich history and community engagement.

By: Ethan Wright

-

New York University has opened the doors to its newest satellite campus. NYU has global locations from London to Los Angeles, but the newest one is in downtown Tulsa. NYU Tulsa students have finished their second week of the semester and first month in town.

How did this start?

NYU Tulsa was an idea that started with the George Kaiser Family Foundation and New York University’s commitment to innovative global education. Tulsa is location number 13 for NYU’s global campuses. On the list are also places like London, Prague, and Tel Aviv.

NYU Tulsa Director Lindsey Smith says, “From my work in academia for the past almost 20 years in Oklahoma, there is an unending stream of learning that can be based and inspired right here in Tulsa.”

Why Tulsa?

Smith says, “Tulsa is an area full of rich history and culture that has, for a long time, gone unacknowledged.” She says, with projects like Remote Tulsa and now NYU Tulsa, the city is beginning to move in a new direction; one that is more inviting to the rest of the country.

One of the three initial students, Chok Palmo, is originally from New York. She says that some people think of Tulsa as a bubble, but she looks at it more like the heartland.

“I think no matter where you go, taking that risk and taking that leap of faith is a really brave thing that will help you in life,” Palmo said.

How is NYU Tulsa different from its main New York campus?

While it is an extension of New York University, students won’t be able to get a full degree here. NYU Tulsa is a study-away program that offers students an opportunity to spend a summer or a term in place-based learning.

As of now, there are only 7 courses available. Some of those courses focus on the clean energy economy, Native American art, and Black capitalism in America.

How is NYU Tulsa going to impact the Tulsa community?

In addition to the study experience, Smith says NYU Tulsa will also offer a variety of public initiatives. She says the plan is to launch these programs that connect the community with important topics related to Tulsa, research, and educational opportunities.

The only thing that Palmo hopes NYU Tulsa can bring into the city is public transportation.

“It's definitely a place where you need a car, and I don’t have a license…or a car,” said Palmo.