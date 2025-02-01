Tulsa County Republicans begin precinct meetings

The road to the midterms starts long before voters see candidates on the ballot. Tulsa County Republicans are already setting priorities and selecting local party leaders at precinct meetings.

By: Emory Bryan

The road to the midterms starts long before voters see candidates on the ballot. Tulsa County Republicans are already setting priorities and selecting local party leaders at precinct meetings.

What’s happening?

Republican voters are gathering at the most grassroots level to elect precinct chairs and shape party policy. Newcomers are stepping up to get involved, ensuring their voices help guide the party’s direction.

Why is it important?

“These are the people in your neighborhood who come to your door and educate you about what’s going on locally and across the state,” says Charity Marcus of the Tulsa Republican Party.

The results from this week’s precinct meetings will move up to the county convention on March 1.

Tulsa County Democrats’ precinct meetings will be held in mid-March.