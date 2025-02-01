Medical Minute: Feeling tired? Low Iron could be the cause, doctors say

Doctors estimate up to one in three adults may have undiagnosed iron deficiency, a key factor in fatigue and poor health.

By: LeAnne Taylor

A constant feeling of exhaustion may be caused by poor sleep, but it could also be a sign of low iron.

Doctors estimate that as many as one in three adults may have undiagnosed iron deficiency. Iron is an essential nutrient that helps red blood cells carry oxygen throughout the body.

“So if we’re low in it, we’re going to be feeling pretty crummy. A lot of fatigue, sometimes poor exercise tolerance with shortness of breath, dizziness,” a doctor said.

Iron Deficiency Recognized as Public Health Concern

A recent study published in JAMA calls iron deficiency a “widespread, underrecognized public health problem.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends screening for high-risk groups.

“Women of child-bearing age, pregnant women, and young kids,” the doctor said.

For the general population, screening typically only occurs when symptoms are present.

“If you’re having symptoms and you’re concerned, it’s absolutely something that we should test for through your blood work.”

Boosting Iron Levels Through Diet

Dr. Protibha Shoma Sanyal says there are several ways to improve iron levels.

“We can get it through iron-rich foods.”

These include red meat, poultry, seafood, legumes, beans, and leafy green vegetables. While supplements are available, Dr. Sanyal warns against taking them without medical supervision.

“It is better to go and talk with your doctor first, get those levels tested. Because there is also iron overload that can happen.”

Dr. Sanyal says it is important to rule out other underlying health conditions before addressing an iron deficiency.

Because pregnant women are at a higher risk, she stresses the importance of taking prenatal vitamins and attending all medical appointments.

For men and women experiencing iron overload, donating blood may be a potential solution.