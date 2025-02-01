Man accused of sharing sexual images of woman without consent arrested in Tulsa

Saturday, February 1st 2025, 11:37 am
Tulsa County prosecutors charge a man they say shared intimate images and videos of two women without their permission.
Investigators say Nathan Thedford uploaded the images of one victim, to two different websites.
They say he also posted an ad on another website with her information and location and said she was looking for an older man.
Investigators say Thedford admitted to some of the allegations during a police interview because he wanted to get back at the victim.
