Man accused of sharing sexual images of woman without consent arrested in Tulsa

A man is arrested in Tulsa, accused of sharing sexual images online of a woman he knew, who did not give him consent.

Saturday, February 1st 2025, 11:37 am

By: Drake Johnson


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa County prosecutors charge a man they say shared intimate images and videos of two women without their permission.

Investigators say Nathan Thedford uploaded the images of one victim, to two different websites.

They say he also posted an ad on another website with her information and location and said she was looking for an older man.

Investigators say Thedford admitted to some of the allegations during a police interview because he wanted to get back at the victim.

