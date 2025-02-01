Meteorologist Travis Meyer celebrates 20 years at News On 6

Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer is celebrating 20 years at News On 6. Congrats, Travis!

By: News On 6

-

February 1 officially marks 20 years since Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer joined the News On 6 team.

We are honored to celebrate this milestone and Travis said he has no plans of stopping!

A message from Travis Meyer:

"I want to thank you all for watching especially as we go into the future on TV. What is my future? I wanna keep working for a while. So we'll see how long this last but i love this job so much. So thanks for watching."

Congrats to Travis on an incredible 20 years!

News On 6 viewers sent dozens of messages congratulating Travis on the achievement, here are a few:

Congratulations God Bless Congratulations on your time I have enjoyed watching you and all of your years love watching you and all of KOTV news Congratulations on 20 years! Congratulations on your anniversary! May you have many more! Congratulations Travis! Best looking guy on TV!! Hugs!! Congrats Trav! You’re our all time FAV! You always have done a great job of giving us the latest weather & taking care of all Oklahomans during bad weather. we appreciate you! Congratulations on 20 years of service. I remember when you started at Channel 6 ! You have been one of my favorites ! I live in Kentucky now but follow my favorite channel on Facebook ! Congratulations Travis Congratulations Travis! You’re the Number one weather man!! Congrats fellow Jayhawker!!!





