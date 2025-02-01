Meteorologist Travis Meyer celebrates 20 years at News On 6

Saturday, February 1st 2025, 12:07 pm
February 1 officially marks 20 years since Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer joined the News On 6 team.
We are honored to celebrate this milestone and Travis said he has no plans of stopping!
A message from Travis Meyer:
"I want to thank you all for watching especially as we go into the future on TV. What is my future? I wanna keep working for a while. So we'll see how long this last but i love this job so much. So thanks for watching."
Congrats to Travis on an incredible 20 years!
News On 6 viewers sent dozens of messages congratulating Travis on the achievement, here are a few:
