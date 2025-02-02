Tulsa's 69th Boat, Sport and Travel Show

The Tulsa Boat, Sport, and Travel Show offers visitors an escape to summer.

By: Eden Jones

The Tulsa Boat, Sport, and Travel Show offers visitors an escape to summer. Executive Director Jennifer Maricle answered some questions about this year's event.

Q: What is the Tulsa Boat, Sport and Travel Show all about?

"We are about everything fun. Everything as far as lake life, outdoor, recreation, any kind of boat you can dream of is here, any kind of RV, camper, ATV, motorcycles, anything's that fun that's outdoors, we've got inside the building this week," said Maricle.

Q: This show has been active for 69 years. How has it grown?

"This is a local family-owned business. Started right here and we've become one of the top ten shows in the United States," Maricle. "The economic impact that this show has had on not only Tulsa and the surrounding areas but the state as well, it's just been pretty phenomenal, we have had an awful lot of support over the years."

Q: How does this show help gear visitors up for summer?

"These are all the newest 2025 models, all under one roof and definitely a preview for the fun and all the memories everybody’s going to make in the coming months," Maricle. "This is the place that has all of the toys and can spark the imagination for how you are going to spend your summer months and what you're going to do."

The show runs through Feb. 2 and ends at 4 p.m. Tickets are $12 and kids 12 and under get in for free.