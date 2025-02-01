Tulsa entrepreneur brings hosting to life with ‘The Cook’s Bookmark’

Tracy Edmiston, owner of The Cook’s Bookmark, shares her love for hosting in a new brunch guide, blending simple recipes with elegant presentation.

By: Drake Johnson

-

Tracy Edmiston, founder of The Cook’s Bookmark, has built a thriving hosting business in Tulsa and is now celebrating the release of her first book, a guide to hosting the perfect brunch.

HOW DID YOU START YOUR BUSINESS AND WHAT DO YOU OFFER?

Edmiston’s business brings an elegant, intimate dining experience to clients’ homes.

“I wanted to create a private tasting experience where we go into my clients' homes and we're not only doing like a five-course tasting menu,” she said. “I am a certified sommelier, so I do a wine pairing as well. But we do the full tablescape. We make it really an unforgettable night. And my goal is to make every guest that comes feel very special.”

TALK ABOUT WRITING THIS BOOK AND WHAT YOU HOPE PEOPLE CAN TAKE FROM IT.

Edmiston’s book focuses on simple yet elevated recipes, hosting tips, and aesthetics.

“So I knew I wanted it to be not only recipes, simple recipes with an elevated presentation, but very beautiful, very aesthetically pleasing, and then lots of tips and tricks for hosting,” she said.

She also shared her “Three G’s” of hosting:

“I have three Gs, I call them, and it’s greet, guide, and give,” she said. “And I host for a living, and the amount of people that forget to greet their guests and guide them in the door and give them a beverage, whether it be an iced tea or a glass of champagne, is unbelievable. So I’m trying to teach people to host again and invite people into their home and, you know, that’s what life’s all about—sharing a meal with a loved one.”

WHEN YOU'RE PLANNING PARTIES AND EVENTS, WHAT CAN PEOPLE EXPECT?

Edmiston loves seeing how her gatherings bring people together.

“You know, it’s really cool. We do a lot of girls’ nights. I just did a 60th birthday party,” she said. “And it was mainly family and friends. It’s really cool just to see people come together through a meal and a special experience and share about their week, enjoy the night.”

WHY ARE YOU PASSIONATE ABOUT HOSTING AND GIVING PEOPLE THESE EXPERIENCES?

For Edmiston, making people feel special is at the heart of what she does.

“You know, I love making—I love the look on people’s faces when I give them a welcome drink or I curate a really special menu that it’s all their favorite food,” she said. “I just really like making people feel special and I think the easiest way to do that is through food and drink, honestly.”

As Tulsa’s food scene continues to grow, Edmiston is excited to be a part of it.

“Yes, it’s definitely my passion. And I’ve had a blast doing it. I have the best job in the world,” she said.

📚 Want to elevate your next gathering? ‘The Cook’s Bookmark’ is available now at thecooksbookmark.com, with boutique locations coming soon.