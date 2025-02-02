OSDE investigates abuse allegations at Hugo School

The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) has launched an investigation into allegations of abuse in the Hugo School District after a complaint from local law enforcement led to immediate action.

By: News 9, News On 6

“I am deeply troubled by the allegations out of Hugo today and greatly appreciate local law enforcement for immediately bringing the issue to our attention,” said State Superintendent Ryan Walters. “OSDE is reviewing the allegations, and the employees in question have been removed while we conduct our ongoing investigation. Let me be loud and clear: the safety of Oklahoma students is our top priority.”

Walters emphasized that public schools and their employees will have the necessary resources to protect students.

OSDE says anyone with knowledge of misconduct in Oklahoma schools to report concerns through its Awareity Reporting System, which aims to hold educators, administrators, and students accountable for dangerous or inappropriate behavior.

No further details about the nature of the allegations or those involved have been released.