Suspect arrested in connection to LeFlore County homicide

Law enforcement in Fort Smith have arrested Parker Smith in connection to a homicide that happened in January in LeFlore County, authorities said.

By: News On 6

Pocola police said they found Jabriel Montgomery shot to death on Jan. 16 at an abandoned home near Butler and Clare Avenue.

Smith was booked into the Sebastian County Jail and will be transferred to LeFlore County.