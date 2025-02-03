3 things to know about the 2025 Tulsa Underground Tunnel Tours

The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture is gearing up for its bi-annual underground tunnel tours on Feb. 8 and Aug. 9. The tunnel tours allow people to walk where history was made.

By: Eden Jones

A secret world

A network of tunnels under historic Tulsa buildings has existed for nearly a century and was used by oilmen in the 1920s to transport material without having to go outside. They connect office buildings, hotels and parking garages. Now, the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture gives guided tours to keep that history alive.

What to expect underground

The tours last about an hour and a half. Visitors can learn about the people who used the tunnels, the events that shaped them, and how the tunnels played a significant role in the city's development. Tour groups will be able to see the artistry both below and above. They will travel to about 7 buildings via the tunnels, then pop up and take in the architecture before heading down again. The tour starts at the Hyatt Regency Hotel. It will then take visitors to the 320 Building, the Kennedy Building, the MidContinent Tower, the Atlas Life Building, the Philtower, and the Philcade in downtown Tulsa.

How to tour the tunnels

The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture only does the tours twice a year. The Feb. 8 tour is sold out, but tickets for the Aug. 9 tour are on sale now. The tours accommodate up to 30 people per group. Tickets for this tour are $28 and $21 for members. Tickets are not sold at the door.

For more information on the tours, click here.