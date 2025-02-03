'The Outsiders' Musical nominated for Grammy, loses to 'Hell's Kitchen'

The Outsiders musical was nominated for a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. There were six Broadway albums nominated in total, and “Hell’s Kitchen” took home the trophy.

By: Kaitlyn Deggs

The Outsiders Musical opened in April and already took home several Tony Awards.

The Outsider Musical

The Outsiders Musical tells the story of Ponyboy Curtis and the rival gangs, the Greasers and the Socs, in 1960s Tulsa.

The musical is currently running at the Jacobs Theatre on Broadway in New York City and opened on April 11, 2024.

Tulsa is mentioned several times in the musical, including in songs like “Tulsa ‘67,” “Justice for Tulsa,” and “Far Away From Tulsa.”

Tulsa On The National Stage

Danny Boy O’Connor, the Executive Director of The Outsiders House Museum in Tulsa, says he wasn’t surprised to see the album get a Grammy nomination.

"The Outsiders just keeps growing, and growing, and growing,” said O’Connor. “I wish them all of the good luck in the world, I don't think they need it, the song is fantastic. Let's bring home the Grammy, let's make Tulsa proud."

He says the musical honors the legacy of both the book and the movie.

"When you start to mess with the legacy that's entrenched in people's hearts and minds, you got to be careful to do it justice,” said O’Connor. “They did it more than justice, which also won them a Tony award. It's an award-winning thing all the way around, and it's a great honor to be here in Tulsa and to see them doing it big in New York."

O’Connor says they pay homage to Tulsa several times in the songs of the musical and the actors actually came to Tulsa to get acquainted with Green Country.

"They always pay homage throughout the musical, talking about it and in the music,” said O’Connor. “They all came here, the cast came to Tulsa to get that red dirt on them and get a little authenticated see what it's all about over here on the North Side."

He says with or without a Grammy, the show is making Tulsans proud.

"It's already won the hearts and minds of the newer fans and of us old fans,” said O’Connor. “This is just icing on the top so hopefully they bring home the trophy."

Previous Awards

The Outsiders Musical won four Tony Awards in 2024 and was nominated 12 times.

The musical took home the award for “Best Musical,” “Best Lighting Design of a Musical,” “Best Sound Design of a Musical,” and “Best Direction of a Musical.”

What's Next

The musical will also be coming to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center this fall.

Tulsa is the first stop on the tour.

