Suspect in custody after series of armed robberies

A suspect is in custody after a series of armed robberies at convenience stores in Miami, Claremore, and Adair, early Sunday, authorities said.

Sunday, February 2nd 2025, 6:33 pm

By: News On 6


The Adair Police Department, Mayes County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and Grand River Dam Authority Police arrested the suspect after an attempted robbery at a Dollar General in Adair.

Authorities say the robberies occurred at the following times and locations:

  1. 12:11 a.m. in Miami, Oklahoma
  2. 1:05 a.m. in Claremore, Oklahoma
  3. 7:30 a.m. in Adair, Oklahoma

Authorities say the suspect was driving a car that was reported stolen in Missouri. The vehicle was found abandoned near the Adair exit on the turnpike after the Claremore robbery.

Law enforcement agencies have not yet released the suspect’s identity.
