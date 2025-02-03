Traffic clears following Immigration Rights Protest near Riverside Drive

A protest over immigration rights along Riverside Drive caused major traffic disruptions near Brookside on Sunday evening, police say.

By: News On 6

The protest was one of many held across the country following the Trump administration’s announcement of a renewed crackdown on illegal immigration.

Tulsa police said the demonstration began peacefully but escalated when some protesters moved into the roadway, blocking traffic.

Videos from the scene showed cars doing burnouts, people riding in the back of pickup trucks, and crowds growing in size.

Officers blocked Peoria Avenue and Riverside Drive from 31st Street to 51st Street to manage the situation and worked with organizers to de-escalate tensions.

"In a situation like this, things are tense right now—we understand that," Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said. "But there are ways to [protest] without disrupting the livelihood of the people living around the area."

Police said traffic was eventually restored as the crowd dispersed, and no arrests were made.

Authorities said demonstrators that they can apply for permits through the city to block streets legally for organized protests.