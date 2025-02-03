Miami police officer arrested, accused of domestic assault, theft

A Miami police officer has been arrested on charges of domestic assault and theft, according to a probable cause statement out of Lawrence County, Missouri.

Sunday, February 2nd 2025, 10:21 pm

By: News On 6


A Miami police officer has been arrested on charges of domestic assault and theft, according to a probable cause statement out of Lawrence County, Missouri.

The statement says Officer Landon Corbus is accused of picking up a woman and slamming her down in a laundry room, causing her glasses to stab her in the eye. The victim also told police Corbus held her in a closet, shook her, and told her to listen. She said he also took her phone and refused to return it.

Jail records show Corbus is being held without bond on charges of third-degree domestic assault and stealing property valued at $750 or more.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 2nd, 2025

January 24th, 2025

January 23rd, 2025

November 25th, 2024

Top Headlines

February 4th, 2025

February 4th, 2025

February 4th, 2025

February 4th, 2025