Miami police officer arrested, accused of domestic assault, theft

A Miami police officer has been arrested on charges of domestic assault and theft, according to a probable cause statement out of Lawrence County, Missouri.

By: News On 6

The statement says Officer Landon Corbus is accused of picking up a woman and slamming her down in a laundry room, causing her glasses to stab her in the eye. The victim also told police Corbus held her in a closet, shook her, and told her to listen. She said he also took her phone and refused to return it.

Jail records show Corbus is being held without bond on charges of third-degree domestic assault and stealing property valued at $750 or more.