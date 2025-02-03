FDA expands approval for antidepressant nasal spray
Monday, February 3rd 2025, 4:58 am
By:
Jonathan Polasek
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently expanded approval for Spravato, an antidepressant nasal spray used to treat depression.
Parkside Psychiatric Hospital has a Spravato outpatient clinic on-site and has seen more than 20 patients each week with positive results.
It was initially approved in 2019 to treat resistant depression.
FDA Approval
- Spravato is a nasal spray used to treat depression, and the FDA has recently expanded its approval to treat adults with depression.
Previous Use
- Before the approval, it was used in combination with other antidepressants to enhance their effects.
Parkside Psychiatric Hospital
- The hospital has been using Spravato for some time and has seen positive results, with faster effects than other antidepressants.
Expansion of Access
- The new FDA approval allows for more patients to be treated with Spravato, and insurance coverage may improve access.
Post-Treatment Monitoring
- Patients using Spravato need to stay in a secluded area for 2 hours after taking the medication to monitor for side effects.
Referral Requirements
- To qualify for treatment, patients must have a referral from a doctor or submit a self-referral form through Spravato’s or Parkside's websites.
Patient Benefits
- Spravato has been shown to improve mental health, quality of life, and reduce suicidal ideation in patients.
