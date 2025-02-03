FDA expands approval for antidepressant nasal spray

The Food and Drug Administration recently expanded approval for Spravato, an antidepressant nasal spray used to treat depression.

Monday, February 3rd 2025, 4:58 am

By: Jonathan Polasek


The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently expanded approval for Spravato, an antidepressant nasal spray used to treat depression.

Parkside Psychiatric Hospital has a Spravato outpatient clinic on-site and has seen more than 20 patients each week with positive results.

It was initially approved in 2019 to treat resistant depression.

FDA Approval

  1. Spravato is a nasal spray used to treat depression, and the FDA has recently expanded its approval to treat adults with depression.

Previous Use

  1. Before the approval, it was used in combination with other antidepressants to enhance their effects.

Parkside Psychiatric Hospital

  1. The hospital has been using Spravato for some time and has seen positive results, with faster effects than other antidepressants.

Expansion of Access

  1. The new FDA approval allows for more patients to be treated with Spravato, and insurance coverage may improve access.

Post-Treatment Monitoring

  1. Patients using Spravato need to stay in a secluded area for 2 hours after taking the medication to monitor for side effects.

Referral Requirements

  1. To qualify for treatment, patients must have a referral from a doctor or submit a self-referral form through Spravato’s or Parkside's websites.

Patient Benefits

  1. Spravato has been shown to improve mental health, quality of life, and reduce suicidal ideation in patients.
Jonathan Polasek
Jonathan Polasek

Jonathan Polasek joined News On 6 as a multimedia journalist in August of 2022 after working in Midland and Odessa.

