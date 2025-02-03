Man hospitalized after shooting at Tulsa apartment complex

A man is in critical condition after being shot at a Tulsa apartment complex, and police have a juvenile suspect in custody.

Monday, February 3rd 2025, 4:44 am

By: Jayden Brannon


TULSA, Okla. -

A man is in critical condition after being shot late Sunday night at an apartment complex in south Tulsa, police said.

Tulsa police responded to the Avondale Apartments near 71st Street and Riverside Drive just after midnight, where they found a 34-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders said the man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Officers said a juvenile boy is in custody and is believed to have shot the man three times.

According to police, the boy was breaking into a car in the parking lot when the victim confronted him, leading to an altercation.

Authorities said they received a call from a woman living in the complex who reported the shooting. She told police her son had admitted to shooting someone.

Police have not released the suspect’s age or the victim’s identity. The investigation is ongoing.
