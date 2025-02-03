Plant lovers gather for 'Prop Swap' at Mother Road Market

Plant enthusiasts can trade cuttings, swap pots, and connect with fellow gardeners at the Prop Swap event on Feb. 21, which also includes stations for plant care and pest prevention.

By: Brooke Cox

Plant enthusiasts will have a chance to exchange their extra cuttings and connect with fellow gardeners at an upcoming Prop Swap event.

The gathering is set for Feb. 21 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Mother Road Market.

Event Details

The Prop Swap is an opportunity for attendees to trade plant propagations, swap pots, and learn about plant care.

Stations will be available for treating swapped plants to prevent pests.

Organizers say the event is designed to create a welcoming atmosphere for plant lovers to connect and share their passion.

Growing Community

The first Prop Swap was initially planned as a small event among friends to combat winter blues.

However, it exceeded expectations and has since expanded into more planned events.

The event continues to grow as interest in houseplants remains high.

Benefits of Houseplants

Houseplants provide several benefits, including improved air quality and stress reduction.

Many plant owners also find gardening to be a therapeutic hobby, offering a way to care for something while enhancing their living space.

The popularity of houseplants surged during the pandemic as people sought ways to improve their home environments.

Future Events and Educational Opportunities

Organizers encourage attendees to stay engaged for future plant-related events and educational sessions.

More information and event updates can be found on Instagram at @blckbudderfly.

Ticket and Event Information

The event is free but attendees are asked to get tickets on Eventbrite.

Additional details can also be found on the event's Facebook page.