Magnolia Soap helping bring warmth to homeless community

Magnolia Soap & Bath Co. in Tulsa is collecting donations of warm clothing and essentials for its "Help the Homeless" initiative, offering a free item to those who contribute.

By: Alyssa Miller

Magnolia Soap & Bath Co. in Tulsa and Broken Arrow are helping bring warmth to people in the area who are experiencing homelessness.

The "Help the Homeless" initiative was an idea the team at its Cherry Street location came up with. The store is across the street from St. Paul's United Methodist Church which hangs scarves on its fence for anyone who may need something to keep warm during the winter. "We see so many homeless people and it is heartbreaking to see them walking around and how cold it is," said Magnolia Soap owner Scottie Lawrence.

Essential items needed

Magnolia Soap & Bath Co. is collecting donations of essential items to help the unhoused community through the winter.

Those items include coats, sweaters, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, hand warmers, and blankets.

The store said it will also accept anything else on your heart to donate to help those in need.

All donations should be dropped off at Magnolia Soap's Cherry Street location at 1325 E 15th St. in Tulsa.

Give a donation, get a free item

As a thank you, Magnolia Soap & Bath Co. will give anyone who donates to its "Help the Homeless" initiative a free item.

"You bring us something, whatever you have, we are going to give you one of our beautiful soaps, or one of our little bath bombs and bubbles," said Lawrence. "We just want to say thank you for being gracious enough."

The store sells everything from soap to laundry wash, shower oil, deodorant, candles, facial scrubs, and moisturizers.

You can see a full list of products on MyMagnoliaSoap.com.

Cherry Street Store Hours

Donations are being accepted only at Magnolia Soap's Cherry Street location.

The store's hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.