Kevin Stitt delivers State of the State address, kicking off Oklahoma legislative session

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's State of the State address emphasized economic growth, proposed tax cuts, education reform, public safety, and family-strengthening initiatives for the upcoming legislative session.

By: David Prock

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt delivered his seventh State of the State address, outlining his vision for 2025 which is focused on economic growth, tax cuts, education reform, and strengthening families.

Oklahoma’s Progress and Economic Strength

Gov. Stitt began by promoting Oklahoma’s economic success during his tenure and said the state is seeing a record amount of savings.

"We built the largest savings account our state has ever seen," said Stitt. "We passed the largest tax cut in state history. Our economy is the strongest it’s ever been."

The governor also stated that Oklahoma’s economic rank has grown and said it is now a “Top 10 state for business”

Stitt said that Oklahoma is ranked #4 in GDP growth and #2 in the lowest cost of doing business.

"We are number eight in net migration to our state," said Stitt. “We have 3,500 fewer kids in foster care than we did when I took office. The State of our state is the strongest it’s ever been.”

Stitt emphasized that Oklahoma’s economic policies have made the state a national leader in business growth.

Call for More Tax Cuts & Creating DOGE-OK

Stitt announced his plan to further cut taxes, which he said starts with a half-point cut.

"I’m calling for ‘a half and a path’—a half-point cut to individual and business income tax and a path to zero income tax," said Stitt. “I like to remind the naysayers when we cut taxes, the money doesn’t disappear. It simply stays in Oklahomans’ pockets and gets reinvested in our economy. In times of excess revenue, Oklahomans should keep more of their hard-earned money.”

He warned that Oklahoma risks falling behind states like Texas, Florida, and Arkansas that have lower or no income tax.

“I was at Mar-a-Lago a few weeks ago and talked to President Trump about DOGE at the state level. I’m excited about the momentum, and we’re going to build on it here in Oklahoma.

Today, I’m launching DOGE-OK to keep the focus on flat budgets and limited government,” said Stitt.

He went on to detail his goal of reducing the overall number of state employees by the end of his term.

“For years, I’ve instructed my cabinet secretaries and agency directors to shrink employee count and cut unnecessary contracts. I am committed to having fewer state employees at the end of my term than when I took office in 2019. I also mandated an end to work-from-home policies for state employees to better serve the people of our state,” he said.

Focus on Business and Energy Development

Stitt touted the $620 million investment by a manufacturing company in the state and stated that 274 businesses opened or expanded last year.

Gov. Kevin Stitt emphasized Oklahoma’s strong energy sector, highlighting major companies like Devon, Continental, and ONEOK expanding their presence in the state. He credited the industry’s growth to business-friendly policies and warned against overregulation.

Stitt announced 2025 as the "Year of the Energy Abundance Agenda," aiming to maximize energy production and keep costs low.

"I want to make 2025 the year of the Energy Abundance Agenda and continue to unleash Oklahoma’s energy potential."

He urged efforts to expand both on-the-meter and behind-the-meter energy generation to ensure affordable and reliable power for businesses and residents.

Education Reform: School Choice and Virtual Learning Concerns

Stitt reaffirmed his commitment to school choice and education reform and called for Oklahoma to become a top ten state in education, citing his belief that recent reforms expanding school choice will help.

He highlighted the state’s open transfer policy and education tax credits, which allow students to attend schools that best fit their needs.

"Now, kids aren’t trapped in failing neighborhood schools," said Stitt. "Now, thousands of kids can go to the school where they learn best."

Stitt also noted Oklahoma’s ranking as No. 4 in the nation for “education freedom” and the state's approval of the first-ever religious charter school which was deemed unconstitutional by the Oklahoma Supreme Court. That case will now be taken up by the United States Supreme Court.

“I am so excited that the U.S. Supreme Court will hear this groundbreaking religious freedom case,” he said.

The governor then addressed attendance in schools, suggesting his plan to completely eliminate virtual days.

“In some places in Oklahoma, kids are only required to be in their seats at school for 148 days a year. For comparison, Kansas students are in their seats for 186 days every year,” he said. “We all know that kids learn best when they’re in the classroom with our great teachers. It’s just common sense. Pro Tem Paxton is already focused on this and I’m excited to work with him and Senator Thompson to make sure kids are in their seats ready to learn. Let’s eliminate virtual days in our public schools.”

Border Security and Public Safety

Gov. Kevin Stitt emphasized public safety and border security as a top priority, stating,

"Our greatest responsibility as leaders is to protect all four million Oklahomans"

He highlighted his decision to deploy the Oklahoma National Guard to Texas to assist with securing the southern border. Stitt also announced Operation Guardian, a state initiative to assist in deporting individuals who have committed crimes while in the country illegally.

"The Oklahoma taxpayers shouldn’t be paying millions of dollars a year to keep criminals incarcerated when they shouldn’t be in our state to begin with," he said.

Stitt praised the return of a “law and order President” and expressed strong support for the Trump administration’s border policies.

Criminal Justice Reform

Stitt pledged to eliminate fines, fees, and court costs for low-income Oklahomans, calling the system a "debtors' prison."

“To have safe communities, we also have to have some common sense. Let me tell you a story about a man named John Standfill. John made some bad choices and spent 15 years in prison paying for them. He served his time, paid his debt to society, and now is helping give other people second chances at OSU’s Oklahoma City Center for Social Innovation. That’s simply unacceptable. It’s time to reform this system and get rid of what is essentially debtors’ prison,” said Stitt.

He said that nearly 40,000 Oklahomans have been given a second chance thanks to the past efforts under his administration and that four prisons have been closed which saves money for taxpayers.

“We know that high fees keep people trapped in this cycle and contribute to higher recidivism,” said Stitt. “That doesn’t make sense. I want to change that structure and make sure that a second chance is actually a second chance and get rid of fines, fees and court costs for good.”

Strengthening Families and Promoting Fatherhood

Gov. Kevin Stitt expressed his pride in Oklahoma’s values of faith, family, and community, and highlighted the creation of the Office of Faith-Based Initiatives to address issues that he believes the government alone can’t solve.

He shares the story of Daniel and May Cave from Choctaw, OK, who lost their home in a tornado and were helped by the office to connect with Harrah Baptist Church, which provided them with essential services.

“It was the perfect display of the Oklahoma Standard – neighbors walking with neighbors. I want Oklahoma to be the example for the rest of the country when it comes to connecting churches and non-profits to people in need,” said Stitt.

Stitt then emphasized that strong families are the foundation of societal success, with the work beginning at home with dedicated parents.

The governor highlights the significance of "Family Month" and the urgent need to address the national crisis of fatherlessness, noting that nearly 250,000 children in Oklahoma were living without a father at the end of 2022.

“I say it all the time – kids need their moms AND their dads. But right now, our nation is experiencing a crisis. A crisis of fatherlessness. The result? Less resilient families and less resilient children. At the end of 2022, nearly 250,000 Oklahoma children were living without a father in the home. Nationally, 71% of those who drop out of high school grew up without a present father. 66% of juveniles in state custody experienced fatherlessness. But here’s the secret – we have the power to change this,” said Stitt.

Final Message: Keeping the American Dream Alive

Stitt ended with a call to action:

“I want that to be our legacy – a state where the American Dream is alive and well because of strong families. Every generation has the same longing for the American Dream. In the United States, where every state is a laboratory of democracy, we can see in real-time which policies promote the American Dream, and which ones push it farther out of reach.

I want Oklahoma to be known around the world as the state where businesses come because they know that they can operate freely without fear of gotcha bureaucrats or burdensome regulations.

The state where parents have the freedom to educate their children in line with their values. The state where families flock because they know their kids can grow up in a safe, hopeful environment. The state where neighbors care for each other and there is always hope for tomorrow. Oklahoma is a haven. A shining city on a hill. And the American Dream is alive and well in Oklahoma.

"May God Bless you and may God continue to bless the great state of Oklahoma,” said Stitt.