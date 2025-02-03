Student of the Week: Katerina Burner

News On 6 is recognizing students and their contributions to Green Country.

News On 6 is recognizing students and their contributions to Green Country. This week’s winner is Katerina Burner, a senior at Muldrow High School. If you’d like to nominate an outstanding student visit NewsOn6.com/Student!

Katerina has demonstrated excellence both academically and personally throughout her school years. She is an active participant in various school clubs and has made significant contributions to her church, always eager to help in any way she can. For the past two years, she has been a dedicated member of the color guard in her school's band, a team that has won multiple state championships and competed successfully in numerous other events. Katerina has chosen to pursue a musical career at UFAS, with the goal of becoming a teacher. She has also showcased her talent by singing at several football and basketball games, and has achieved notable success, including winning state with the VFW.