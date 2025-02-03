Student of the Week: Emmit Wilson

News On 6 is recognizing students and their contributions to Green Country. This week’s winner is Emmitt Wilson, a 1st grader at Nowata Elementary School.

By: News On 6

This little boy has been through a lot with his home life this past year. Through all of that Emmitt has been very helpful and very kind! He is so full of love and sweetness and expresses it everyday with different acts of kindness. He loves going to school and spending time with his friends. He loves computer classes as well and PE. Emmitt played football this past season for the Nowata Ironmen. His team then went on to win the championship!