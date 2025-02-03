Tulsa superintendent addresses enrollment, immigration concerns

Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson addressed enrollment policies, immigration concerns, flu season impacts, and more with LeAnne Taylor on Six In The Morning.

By: LeAnne Taylor

-

Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson addressed concerns about potential changes to enrollment policies that could require districts to collect immigration information.

Currently, the district does not ask for citizenship status, as state law does not mandate it.

"When our students enroll, there are documents that we ask for, just like any other state and city," Johnson said. "We ensure that birth certificates, addresses, and other relevant information are on file, but we do not ask for citizenship information or immigration status. If the law changes, that will alter some of our processes."

Parental Concerns and District Response

Johnson acknowledged that families have expressed concerns over the proposed changes. The district has taken steps to communicate with parents, including sending out letters and video messages to clarify existing policies.

"Families have been reaching out," she said. "We sent out a letter allowing them to express their feelings and ask questions. We also reassured them that we are not collecting that information and that we are committed to fostering a safe and secure environment for their children."

Johnson noted that the district has issued multiple correspondences on the topic, including a video message and two letters, to keep families informed.

State Superintendent Visit and Literacy Program

Last week, State Superintendent Ryan Walters visited Carnegie Elementary to highlight student test scores and observe the Amira Learning program, an AI-powered literacy tutoring tool. Johnson, who was present during the visit, explained the significance of the program.

"Amira Learning is something the State Department is considering expanding statewide," she said. "Superintendent Walters and his guests visited to see the program in action. We were excited to showcase Carnegie Elementary, one of our amazing schools, where we’re seeing great results from this literacy intervention."

During the visit, protesters gathered outside the school. Johnson acknowledged the tensions but emphasized the focus on student success.

"There’s a lot of emotion and a lot of people who have feelings on all sides of things," she said. "People have the right to express themselves."

Flu Season Impact on Schools

As flu season continues, Tulsa Public Schools has seen mixed impacts across different campuses.

"Some of our schools are doing great, with everyone staying healthy, while others have had high numbers of teachers and students out due to illness," Johnson said. "Parents are doing a great job of making sure students get their vitamin C, rest, and hydration. Our custodial teams are also working hard to keep buildings sanitized."

She emphasized the importance of attendance as the school year progresses toward spring break and the final months of classes.

Enrollment Open Through February 21

Johnson encouraged families to take advantage of open enrollment, which runs through Feb. 21.

"Please come to our Enrollment Center or go online to enroll your child in Tulsa Public Schools," she said. "Our enrollment numbers and applications are up, and we’re excited to continue attracting families. Please choose Tulsa Public Schools."