Student of the Week: Maxwell Ross

This week’s Student of the Week winner is Maxwell Ross, an 11th grader at Vian High School.

By: News On 6

News On 6 is recognizing students and their contributions to Green Country.

Maxwell recently scored a 29 on his Act test as a junior, and won a state title in Survey in the Vian FFA program. He's a starting lineman on The Vian High School football team, currently 11-0. He's student council vice president, a 3 year member of the Academic Team and a top scoring member.

He's helpful, caring and compassionate.