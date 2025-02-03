Student of the Week: Brenden Smith

Monday, February 3rd 2025, 10:24 am
News On 6 is recognizing students and their contributions to Green Country. This week’s winner is Brenden Smith, a senior at Coweta High School. If you’d like to nominate an outstanding student visit NewsOn6.com/Student!
Brenden is the oldest of 10 kids. He sets great examples and is a role model not only at home but at school. He does peer tutoring and wants to be a teacher when he graduates college. He has a big heart and serves God and is always willing to help others.
