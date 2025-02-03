Man accused of fatal shooting in Bartlesville arrested by authorities

The man accused of a deadly shooting in Bartlesville on Sunday has been arrested in Nowata County, authorities say.

Monday, February 3rd 2025, 4:46 pm

By: David Prock


BARTLESVILLE, Okla. -

Bartlesville Police said officers responded to reports of a man lying in the roadway around 8:45 p.m. on in the 1800 block of Southwest Armstrong.

Upon arrival, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. The individual was transported to a medical facility but later succumbed to their injuries.

Investigators identified Dylan Alexander as the suspect. He was arrested in Nowata County on Monday, authorities confirm.

Police have not released the victim's identity at this time. This remains an ongoing investigation.
