Crime rates decline in Tulsa: Here's a by the numbers look at the trends in 2024

Monday, February 3rd 2025, 11:38 am
The Tulsa Police Department says crime was down in all categories in 2024, from violent crime to property crime.
Police Chief Dennis Larsen said there was a 50 percent drop in shooting with intent to kill cases since 2021, and he believes that's why the city's homicide numbers have also gone down for a third straight year.
Recently, the department reported a 30 percent drop in gun thefts as well, which could also be a contributing factor.
What’s Changing?
While overall crime reports are rising, most major crimes, especially violent crimes, are trending downward. While homicides and aggravated assaults remain significant concerns, firearm-related assaults have seen a notable decrease since 2021. Larsen attributes this improvement to the efforts of the crime gun unit.
Six months ago Larsen told News On 6 that he wanted to reduce violent crime and expand technology. Larsen believes that technology like the Real Time Information Center, has helped fill the gap of officer shortages and has led to violent crime being at its lowest in five years.
"They have the ability to look at our camera systems, they have the ability to look at a suspect's picture within sometimes minutes or hours. What that has led to is violent crime being pushed down," said Larsen.
The department has about 800 officers right now and that's still about 140 officers short.
Violent Crimes
Aggravated Assault with a Firearm: Down 16.3% since 2021
Aggravated Assault (All): Fluctuating but down overall
Homicides: Dropped 20% from 2022 peak
Rape: Decreased after a 2023 spike
Property Crimes
Auto Theft: Down nearly 50% since 2021
Burglary: Dropped 24% in four years
Larceny: Steady decline, down 20%
Robbery: Decreased 32% since 2021
Total Reported Incidents
Steady Increase: The total number of reported incidents has risen by nearly 3,000 since 2021.
