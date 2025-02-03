Crime rates decline in Tulsa: Here's a by the numbers look at the trends in 2024

According to Tulsa Police, Tulsa's crime rates have decreased overall, notably violent crimes, with homicides down 20% over the last 4 years. However, the total reported incidents have risen by nearly 3,000 since 2021.

Monday, February 3rd 2025

By: Reagan Ledbetter


TULSA, Okla. -

The Tulsa Police Department says crime was down in all categories in 2024, from violent crime to property crime.

Police Chief Dennis Larsen said there was a 50 percent drop in shooting with intent to kill cases since 2021, and he believes that's why the city's homicide numbers have also gone down for a third straight year. 

Recently, the department reported a 30 percent drop in gun thefts as well, which could also be a contributing factor.

What’s Changing?

While overall crime reports are rising, most major crimes, especially violent crimes, are trending downward. While homicides and aggravated assaults remain significant concerns, firearm-related assaults have seen a notable decrease since 2021. Larsen attributes this improvement to the efforts of the crime gun unit.

Six months ago Larsen told News On 6 that he wanted to reduce violent crime and expand technology. Larsen believes that technology like the Real Time Information Center, has helped fill the gap of officer shortages and has led to violent crime being at its lowest in five years.

"They have the ability to look at our camera systems, they have the ability to look at a suspect's picture within sometimes minutes or hours. What that has led to is violent crime being pushed down," said Larsen.

The department has about 800 officers right now and that's still about 140 officers short. 

BY THE NUMBERS

Violent Crimes

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm: Down 16.3% since 2021

  1. 2021: 1,215 → 2024: 1,017

Aggravated Assault (All)Fluctuating but down overall

  1. 2021: 1,707 → 2024: 1,461

HomicidesDropped 20% from 2022 peak

  1. 2021: 69 | 2022: 78 | 2023: 61 | 2024: 55

RapeDecreased after a 2023 spike

  1. 2021 & 2022: 362 | 2023: 443 | 2024: 377

Property Crimes

Auto TheftDown nearly 50% since 2021

  1. 2021: 3,882 → 2024: 2,019

BurglaryDropped 24% in four years

  1. 2021: 3,729 → 2024: 2,842

LarcenySteady decline, down 20%

  1. 2021: 12,538 → 2024: 9,921

RobberyDecreased 32% since 2021

  1. ﻿2021: 587 → 2024: 398

Total Reported Incidents

  1. 2021: 70,246
  2. 2022: 71,765
  3. 2023: 72,528
  4. 2024: 73,277

Steady Increase: The total number of reported incidents has risen by nearly 3,000 since 2021.
