Crime rates decline in Tulsa: Here's a by the numbers look at the trends in 2024

According to Tulsa Police, Tulsa's crime rates have decreased overall, notably violent crimes, with homicides down 20% over the last 4 years. However, the total reported incidents have risen by nearly 3,000 since 2021.

By: Reagan Ledbetter

-

The Tulsa Police Department says crime was down in all categories in 2024, from violent crime to property crime.

Police Chief Dennis Larsen said there was a 50 percent drop in shooting with intent to kill cases since 2021, and he believes that's why the city's homicide numbers have also gone down for a third straight year.

Recently, the department reported a 30 percent drop in gun thefts as well, which could also be a contributing factor.

What’s Changing?

While overall crime reports are rising, most major crimes, especially violent crimes, are trending downward. While homicides and aggravated assaults remain significant concerns, firearm-related assaults have seen a notable decrease since 2021. Larsen attributes this improvement to the efforts of the crime gun unit.

Six months ago Larsen told News On 6 that he wanted to reduce violent crime and expand technology. Larsen believes that technology like the Real Time Information Center, has helped fill the gap of officer shortages and has led to violent crime being at its lowest in five years.

"They have the ability to look at our camera systems, they have the ability to look at a suspect's picture within sometimes minutes or hours. What that has led to is violent crime being pushed down," said Larsen.

The department has about 800 officers right now and that's still about 140 officers short.

BY THE NUMBERS

Violent Crimes

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm: Down 16.3% since 2021

2021: 1,215 → 2024: 1,017

Aggravated Assault (All): Fluctuating but down overall

2021: 1,707 → 2024: 1,461

Homicides: Dropped 20% from 2022 peak

2021: 69 | 2022: 78 | 2023: 61 | 2024: 55

Rape: Decreased after a 2023 spike

2021 & 2022: 362 | 2023: 443 | 2024: 377

Property Crimes

Auto Theft: Down nearly 50% since 2021

2021: 3,882 → 2024: 2,019

Burglary: Dropped 24% in four years

2021: 3,729 → 2024: 2,842

Larceny: Steady decline, down 20%

2021: 12,538 → 2024: 9,921

Robbery: Decreased 32% since 2021

﻿2021: 587 → 2024: 398

Total Reported Incidents

2021: 70,246 2022: 71,765 2023: 72,528 2024: 73,277

Steady Increase: The total number of reported incidents has risen by nearly 3,000 since 2021.