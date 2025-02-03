President Trump pauses tariffs on Mexico and Canada for 1 month after talks with leaders

President Trump on Monday paused his plans to implement steep tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada for at least a month after talks with the leaders of both countries, who vowed to step up efforts to combat the flow of drugs and migrants across their borders with the U.S.

By: CBS News

-

President Trump on Monday paused his plans to implement steep tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada for at least a month after talks with the leaders of both countries, who vowed to step up efforts to combat the flow of drugs and migrants across their borders with the U.S.

Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social in the morning that he and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum "agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one month period." The pause, he said, will allow "negotiations headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and high-level Representatives of Mexico."

The president wrote that he had a "very friendly conversation" with Sheinbaum in which she "agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican Soldiers on the Border separating Mexico and the United States."

"These soldiers will be specifically designated to stop the flow of fentanyl, and illegal migrants into our Country," Mr. Trump wrote.

At the White House later in the day, Mr. Trump told reporters that the call "went very well, in the sense that they're very strong now on the border."

Sheinbaum unveiled the details of the deal in an earlier post on X, saying that the U.S. is "committed to working to prevent the trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico" and that "our teams will begin working today on two fronts: security and trade." She wrote in Spanish that Mexico "will immediately reinforce the northern border with 10,000 members of the National Guard to prevent drug trafficking from Mexico to the United States, particularly fentanyl."

In the afternoon, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement saying Mr. Trump is pausing tariffs on Canadian imports for at least 30 days, following a pair of phone calls between the two leaders. In return, Trudeau said Canada is implementing a $1.3 billion plan to protect the border. Mr. Trump soon confirmed the deal.

"I am very pleased with this initial outcome, and the Tariffs announced on Saturday will be paused for a 30 day period to see whether or not a final Economic deal with Canada can be structured," Mr. Trump wrote. "FAIRNESS FOR ALL!"

On Saturday, Mr. Trump signed orders imposing a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada, as well as a 10% levy on goods from China, beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday. U.S. markets tumbled in early trading Monday morning amid fears that the tariffs could drive up prices for consumer goods. Mexico and Canada had both said they would issue retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports, raising fears of a trade war that could stifle economic activity between the U.S. and its neighbors.

Before Mr. Trump announced the pause on Monday, Kevin Hassett, the director of the White House's National Economic Council, told CNBC that there were "positive conversations that have happened over the weekend, and there are positive conversations that are going to happen between the leaders of these countries, you know, over the next hours."

"President Trump will then see what people have to offer and then make the call," Hassett said.