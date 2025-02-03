A Good Read: 'The Woman Who Knew Everyone: The Power of Perle Mesta' & 'Perle'

Oklahoma’s Pearl Mesta wasn’t just a hostess—she was a power player in Washington, D.C. From grand parties with presidents to inspiring a Broadway musical, her influence was unmatched. Connie Cronley has more.

By: News On 6

Connie Cronley stopped by to share one of her latest reads, a book highlighting the life of Pearl Mesta, an Oklahoma socialite who became one of the most influential hostesses in Washington, D.C. Known for throwing extravagant parties that brought political power players together, Mesta played a key role in shaping behind-the-scenes conversations in the nation’s capital.

From Oklahoma to the World Stage

Although born in Texas, Mesta spent much of her life in Oklahoma and proudly claimed it as her home state.

“Her father was Skirvan, who built the Skirvan Hotel in Oklahoma City. And I just found out by doing my homework, there is a Pearl Mesta restaurant in the Skirvan Hotel that's rated very highly,” Cronley said.

Mesta’s rise to prominence began after she married a wealthy steel magnate, who passed away when she was in her late 30s. With her husband’s business deeply connected to government contracts, she had already made Washington connections, and she soon reinvented herself as a society hostess.

Lavish Parties and Political Influence

Mesta became famous for her extravagant gatherings, hosting events that ranged from intimate dinners for 50 to massive parties for 2,500 guests. She wasn’t just entertaining—she was facilitating conversations between some of the nation’s most powerful political figures.

“She put together people from both parties—high-ranking officials, cabinet members, vice presidents, generals of the army—and they could have conversations there that they couldn't have publicly if they were opposing forces on an issue,” Cronley explained.

Although Mesta was a teetotaler, she spared no expense when it came to hosting. Her influence even extended to Broadway, inspiring the musical Call Me Madam, which humorously depicted her time as the U.S. Minister to Luxembourg—a role equivalent to an ambassador.

A Look Back at a Different Era

Mesta’s parties weren’t just about politics; they also captured a more civil time in American history.

“They were all polite to one another. They were dressed. They had sing-alongs around the piano—Harry Truman playing. They had dance contests. And it shows us a time when, of different parties, we came together politely,” Cronley said.

Despite facing harsh criticism from the press—who described her as “fat and homely and Oklahoma crude”—Mesta remained unshaken, continuing to influence Washington’s elite through her generosity and social skill.

A Must-Read for History Enthusiasts

Cronley recommends both the new biography on Mesta as well as her 1960 autobiography, My Life by Pearl Mesta, for those interested in a fascinating glimpse into political and social history.

“What I liked about that is her joy of life comes through, her exuberance,” Cronley said.



