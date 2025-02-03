3 hospitalized from crash involving construction workers on Peoria Avenue

Three people are in the hospital, including two construction workers, after a truck driver collided with a Tulsa County work crew on Peoria Avenue around 3 p.m., authorities say.

By: Drake Johnson

A crash involving Tulsa County construction workers sent three people, including a driver, to the hospital on Monday, authorities say.

OHP and the Turley Fire Department responded to the crash on Peoria Avenue near 78th Street North around 3 p.m. The road was closed as crews worked to clear the roadway of debris from the crash.

Turley Fire Chief Nelson Sager said that the truck went left of center and struck a construction worker and a bobcat, or a piece of construction equipment.

The Tulsa County work crew was taking care of a driveway on the street before the crash, Chief Sager said. In total, two workers and the truck driver were taken to the hospital. So far, their conditions are unknown.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.