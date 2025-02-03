Claremore manufacturing company announces expansion to Sapulpa

AXH Air-Coolers plans to break ground on a new facility in Sapulpa in a few weeks.

By: Kaitlyn Deggs

A Claremore manufacturing company is expanding to Sapulpa with help from five million dollars from the state.

AXH Air-Coolers says it plans to break ground on the Sapulpa facility within the next couple of weeks.

$5.4 MILLION

AXH Air-Coolers was awarded $5.2 million through the Oklahoma Department of Commerce Business Expansion Incentive Program.

The Business Expansion Incentive Program helps Oklahoma companies making investments in items that lose value over time, like machinery, equipment, and buildings.

The State Department of Commerce says to qualify for this incentive, companies need to be investing more than $2 million in their business and $2 million in payroll.

For more information on this program visit: https://www.okcommerce.gov/doing-business/business-relocation-expansion/incentives/business-expansion-incentive-program/

250 NEW JOBS

AXH Air-Coolers says the investment will create more than 200 jobs in Sapulpa.

It also says the Claremore facility will get 50 new jobs as a result of increased demand on the other facility.

26 ACRES

The campus will be located at Highway 97 and 71st Street in Sapulpa and take up 26 acres of land.

STAYING IN OKLAHOMA

Jim Simmons, the Chief Operating Officer of AXH Air Coolers, says it’s important to the company to keep their business in Oklahoma and train Oklahoma workers.

"AXH Air-Coolers is an Oklahoma company,” said Simmons. “Born and bred. We've been in Claremore for 20 years; our founding fathers have been in this industry for over 60 years. Tulsa, Oklahoma is actually the air cool capital of the world!"

He says the energy industry is continuing to expand.

"The energy industry, it's really doing very well right now,” said Simmons. The future is bright. Our customers are growing. We've always said, we're going to grow to be as big as our customers need us to be. Right now, our customers are telling us we need to be bigger."