Gov. Kevin Stitt’s State of the State: Tax cuts & business growth take center stage

Gov. Stitt lays out his agenda in his seventh State of the State. Stitt focused on tax cuts and economic growth, with a businesslike approach to his last two years in office. News On 6's Scott Mitchell and Jonathan Cooper have the highlights of the address and a look at what's next for the legislative session.

By: Jonathan Cooper

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt delivered his seventh State of the State Address, outlining his priorities for the legislative session.

News On 6 political analyst Scott Mitchell described the speech as direct and businesslike, emphasizing Stitt’s push for tax cuts and economic growth in his last two years in office.

A Businesslike Approach

Mitchell noted that Stitt’s address lacked the typical political grandstanding, instead focusing on policy execution.

“He's very businesslike. I mean, that's like, here it is. Let's get this stuff done and let's go to the house,” Mitchell said. “It was almost like meeting with your CFO."

Without another election ahead, Stitt appears determined to push through his policies without concern for voter approval.

“He doesn’t have to worry about what voters think,” Mitchell said.

Tax Cuts at the Forefront

A key theme of Stitt’s speech was tax cuts, an issue that has previously stalled in the State Senate. However, Mitchell suggested that this session could be different.

“There may be more of a door opening there this next issue, but it's going to depend on that Board of Equalization meeting on Valentine's Day as to just what the situation is,” he said. “And there may be some storm clouds out there on the state economy.”

Stitt also pointed to neighboring states like Missouri and Colorado, which have enacted tax cuts, as a reason Oklahoma should follow suit.

A Legacy of Business Growth

Beyond tax cuts, Stitt remains focused on making Oklahoma a business-friendly state.

“Remember back early in his term when he was bringing Elon Musk to Oklahoma, trying to get Panasonic battery plants here?” Mitchell said. “This man wants to make Oklahoma a leader in terms of bringing business to the state.”

Stitt’s strategy, according to Mitchell, revolves around energy, economic incentives, and a favorable tax climate.

What’s Next for the Legislative Session?

With the legislative session now underway, Stitt will work to push his final-term priorities through the legislature. Mitchell said the governor’s experience will be a key factor in negotiations.

“He's the senior person in the room now, and he's in a very powerful position,” Mitchell said. “This is what our record has been, this is what we need to do to get across the finish line.”

While not all of Stitt’s proposals will make it into law, Mitchell believes state lawmakers will work together to move Oklahoma forward.

“They have a great relationship and they'll all do what they think they can possibly do to make the state go forward,” he said.

The Oklahoma Legislature will now begin debating Stitt’s proposals, with tax cuts and economic policies expected to take center stage in the coming months.