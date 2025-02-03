Sperry students protest after 3 employees get teaching certificates suspended

Several dozen students at Sperry High School walked out of class on Monday to protest the state suspending the teaching certificates of three faculty members.

By: Eden Jones

Several dozen students at Sperry High School walked out of class to protest the state suspending the teaching certificates of three faculty members. The Oklahoma State Department of Education voted to suspend their certificates because of a sexual assault investigation at the school.

Walking for a Reason

Students from Sperry High School walked out of class in support of three of their own faculty members. The school's principal, Richard Akin, head football coach Robert Park and assistant coach John King all had their teaching certificates suspended by the Oklahoma State Department of Education. Students who walked out say the suspensions are unfair and the three are highly respected and loved.

Why Certificates Were Suspended

This comes after three high school students were recently charged, accused of sexually assaulting another student at school last fall. A spokesperson for State Superintendent Ryan Walters confirmed the suspension of the faculty members' teaching certificates is related to the sexual assault. Though Walters says it is connected, he hasn't said why.

Sperry Superintendent Responds

In a statement regarding the protest, Sperry Public Schools superintendent Brian Beagles said:

"As the Superintendent of Schools, I feel it is important to address the walkout planned and organized by students in protest of the decision by the Oklahoma State Department of Education to suspend the teaching certificates of several highly respected educators. We understand that the situation resulting in these suspensions has caused a great deal of frustration and concern within our school community. The educators affected have made a significant positive impact on our students, and it is clear that their absence is deeply felt. Our students have every right to express their opinions and to advocate for the educators who have contributed so much to their academic and personal growth. I am incredibly proud of the passion and activism of our students. While we respect the students’ right to protest, we also encourage them to engage in conversations that are respectful and productive. The matters surrounding theses suspensions are complex, so everyone should remain informed, continue engaging in meaningful conversations, and utilize appropriate channels to express concerns. As a District, our top priority is providing a safe and supportive environment. Our focus remains on supporting our school community through this challenging time. Thank you for your continued trust in our district. Together, we will navigate this issue with the respect and dedication that defines Sperry."