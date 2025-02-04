Bird watchers enjoy new nature preserve near Sapulpa

Some bird watchers had the opportunity to explore The Nature Conservancy's new Pearl Jackson Crosstimbers Preserve near Sapulpa.

By: Amy Slanchik

Some bird watchers got to visit The Nature Conservancy's newest preserve this weekend. It is just 30 minutes from Tulsa. The group was there to help collect bird data but are now among the first people to see the land, after a family donated it to The Nature Conservancy last year.

Not Yet Open to the Public

The group of about 30 people met as the sun came up before taking off to six different areas for a winter bird count. Everyone who showed up had to register in advance, as the preserve is not yet open to the public.

Spreading out in the space is possible, because the Pearl Jackson Crosstimbers Preserve spans more than 12,000 acres across Creek County.

"It's like you're in the middle of nowhere,” Preserve Manager Jeanine Lackey said.

She was excited to share this corner of Oklahoma with new visitors. Until this bird watch, only staff and volunteers have been on the newly acquired land.

"We are just kind of giving opportunities to people for a sneak peek on what's happening on the property,” Lackey said.

Joe Grzybowski came in from Norman to visit this new gem in Tulsa's backyard.

"Tulsa actually has a few of those, and the Tallgrass Prairie is one of them and then this will be a representative of the Crosstimbers so that's very good,” he said.

Looking Ahead

Lackey said it will be a while before parts of the preserve are open to the public.

"It'll take several years,” she said.

While plans come together and money is raised, Lackey hopes to offer people more chances to connect with nature.

"We might have a special hike for geology and looking at waterfalls,” Lackey said. “Or we might have a Migratory Bird Day hike on International Migratory Bird Day, or a wildflower hike in the spring."

With their eyes on the sky, there's an even bigger vision for the future. Lackey envisions school field trips and hiking trails that the public can one day enjoy regularly.

“A Once-In-a-Lifetime Gift”

Bob and Andie Jackson donated the land, which Bob inherited from his grandparents in the 80s.

It's named after Bob's grandmother, Pearl, and The Nature Conservancy said the land is in “outstanding" condition.

