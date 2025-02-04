Oklahoma lawmakers react to Gov. Stitt’s push for tax cuts, tribal leaders notice what’s missing

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s push for a state income tax cut is getting mixed reactions. Republicans support the move, while Democrats warn of budget risks. Meanwhile, tribal leaders took notice—Stitt didn’t mention tribes at all in his speech.

By: Emory Bryan

Governor Kevin Stitt’s call for a state income tax cut during his State of the State address is drawing mixed reactions from Green Country lawmakers. While Republicans support the proposal, some Democrats warn of a potential budget crisis.

Meanwhile, tribal leaders took note of what wasn’t said—as Stitt made no mention of tribal relations in his address.

Concerns Over Budget Stability

Stitt urged lawmakers to limit government growth and improve efficiency, calling for continued personal income tax reductions. However, some lawmakers worry about the long-term impact on the state’s budget.

"We're beginning to forget that," State Rep. John Waldron (D-Tulsa) said. "If we go back to a tax-cutting policy without figuring out how we're going to offset that revenue loss, well, I'm afraid we're just going to repeat the history."

The governor has pushed for tax cuts multiple times in recent years, but some lawmakers remember past budget crises that resulted from similar policies.

Republicans Support Stitt’s Plan

Despite concerns, Republican lawmakers largely back Stitt’s tax cut proposal, saying it aligns with his long-standing efforts to make Oklahoma more attractive for businesses.

"He wants to continue down the road of tax reduction, which I agree with," said State Sen. Julie Daniels (R-Bartlesville).

Tribal Leaders Notice an Omission

Several tribal leaders attended the governor’s speech, expecting to hear about tribal-state relations, an ongoing issue in Oklahoma politics. But Stitt did not address tribes at all in his speech, instead focusing on limiting government size and tax cuts.

"Tribes are one of those key ingredients, if not the key ingredient, to making sure that we can continue moving forward," said Dep. Chief Bryan Warner of the Cherokee Nation.

The governor’s omission comes after years of strained relations with tribal governments over taxation and jurisdictional disputes.

Legislative Session Just Beginning

The state budget remains uncertain, as lawmakers won’t have a full picture of available funds until the Board of Equalization meets later this month. The budget process will take the entire legislative session, which runs through the end of May.

While Republicans and Democrats remain divided on tax cuts, the coming months will determine whether Stitt’s vision for Oklahoma’s economy moves forward.