Miami woman hospitalized after spending time in Ottawa Co. jail

By: Erin Conrad

Friends and family of 24-year-old Leah Sanko want answers after she suffered injuries after she was arrested and booked into the Ottawa Co. jail. They want to know what happened to her, when it happened and who was involved.

Posts by family on social media state that Sanko is now in a Joplin hospital on a ventilator with two black eyes, bruises and other internal issues.

What we know:

-OSBI is investigating the incident at the request of Ottawa Co. Sheriff David Dean.

-An affidavit says Sanko was in the hospital being treated for what appeared to be an overdose when she was arrested for assaulting medical staff there on 1/22/25.

-The arresting officer on the affidavit was Landon Corbus; he is on administrative leave after being arrested for domestic assault in a separate incident in Missouri.

-There is no updated booking photo of Leah Sanko from the arrest. Her booking photo is from a 2019 arrest.

-Jailers say she was aggressive and unable to walk during booking.

-Sheriff Dean says Sanko hit her head in the jail 1/22/25 and was treated by a nurse and then taken to the hospital where she was treated and released 1/23/25.

-Sheriff Dean says Sanko was kept in a cell alone due to her condition and monitored by jail staff.

-On 1/27/25 Sanko goes before a judge and cannot walk. She has two black eyes and cannot explain what happened to her. The judge releases her to family who then take her to the hospital where she remains.

Statement from Sheriff David Dean:

On January 22, 2025, Leah Sanko was transported to the Miami Integris Hospital, by ambulance from her residence in Miami, for a possible overdose. While at the hospital Sanko reportedly became aggressive with the medical staff. Miami Police officers arrested Sanko, upon probable cause for battery of a medical professional. A medical professional signed the hospital release stating that Sanko was in such condition as to be released for transport to the jail (fit for incarceration). Sanko was transported to the jail by officers of the Miami Police Department.

When Sanko arrived at the jail, she was unable to walk without assistance, due to what appeared to be symptoms of intoxication, and at times acted aggressively towards jail staff. Sanko continued to be aggressive, when she was awake, throughout the night and the next morning. Sanko was not placed into general population, at any time, due to her conditions. Sanko was placed where jailers could observe her on video. The jail nurse attended to Sanko after Sanko struck her head on the floor. Sanko was transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment. The transport was conducted by Deputies due to concerns about possible aggression toward ambulance personnel by Sanko.

After the January 23, 2025 hospital evaluation was complete, Sanko was brought back to the jail and was placed into a holding cell by herself. The jailer placed a medical watch on her whereby jail personnel checked her status every fifteen minutes. Sanko was unable to attend virtual court on Friday January 24, 2025 as she still appeared to be suffering from effects of intoxication. Over the weekend Sanko was watched and nothing appeared to change with her condition.

On Monday January 27, 2025, Sanko was able to be taken to court, by wheelchair, because she could still not walk without assistance. Sanko was unable to explain what had happened to cause her injuries, to include two black eyes. Sanko's parents appeared at the court proceeding and requested that Sanko be released to obtain medical treatment. At this time, with the agreement of the Assistant District Attorney, the Judge released Sanko on an own-recognizance bond. Sanko was brought back to the jail, booked out, taken to the front of the jail where she was released to her parents.

It was reported to me on Monday that Sanko may have been seriously injured while detained in the Ottawa County Jail. My office has begun a preliminary investigation into the matter. At this time, it does not appear that any person assaulted Sanko. I have requested the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent investigation, and an agent has been assigned.

I have consulted with the District Attorney. My Office is taking all necessary steps to preserve all evidence from within the jail during Sanko's detention, to include all video recordings. The District Attorney's Office has dismissed the criminal charges against Sanko, following my consultation with the District Attorney, as it does not appear that Sanko was able to form a criminal intent at the hospital.

The jail personnel may not refuse to accept an arrestee for medical reasons if that person is cleared at the hospital. This jail does not have a padded cell for anyone in that condition. At this time, it appears that the decision to place Sanko in a cell or pod was the right decision. I will investigate how to prevent or mitigate any further incidents along these same lines.

If the OSBI finds any person in my Office, or in my custody, committed any type of criminal act while Sanko was in our custody, criminal charges will be brought against that person or persons.

If there are things that can be changed within this jail due to this incident it will be done. I will make no further statements pending the outcome of the OSBI investigation.



