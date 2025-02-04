Muscogee Nation, Coweta Police partner to improve law enforcement cooperation

Cross-deputization allows officers to make arrests regardless of a suspect’s tribal status.

By: Cal Day

Leaders with the Muscogee Nation and Coweta Police hope their partnership will set an example for law enforcement agencies across Green Country.

Lighthorse Police and Coweta officers are now cross-deputized, meaning both agencies can make arrests regardless of a suspect’s tribal status. Officials say the collaboration ensures law enforcement is on the same page and working toward the shared goal of public safety.

The Supreme Court’s ruling determined that most of eastern Oklahoma is on tribal land and that state courts do not have jurisdiction in cases involving Native Americans.

Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell says he anticipated changes before the ruling was issued.

“What we did at that time is we started to call the tribe and started to work out some relationship issues that we were having as far as how were we going to arrest tribal members,” Bell said.

Cross-Deputization for Smoother Policing

Bell says the department worked with the Muscogee Nation to determine how tickets and court procedures would evolve. Within seven months of the ruling, Coweta officers were cross-deputized with Lighthorse Police.

Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill says he hopes to build similar partnerships with more law enforcement agencies.

“Nothing can be fixed overnight, but let’s sit down at the table. If there’s unclarity on some situations, it can be figured out,” Hill said.

Keeping Communities Safe

Bell acknowledges that some agencies struggle with tribal law enforcement collaboration but says the positive relationship benefits everyone.

“At the end of the day, the most important thing is that we protect our citizens—it doesn’t matter who they are or where they come from, we just want to make sure every victim is protected,” Bell said.

The Coweta police chief says Lighthorse officers are currently being cross-deputized in the city. The Muscogee Nation says it has a similar partnership with Okmulgee Police.