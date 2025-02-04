New war film honors all-Black, all-female WWII battalion’s service featuring Oklahoma women

A powerful new war film, The Six Triple Eight, sheds light on the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion—the only all-Black, all-female unit stationed in Europe during WWII. Their mission? Delivering 17 million letters to U.S. troops.

By: MaKayla Glenn

A powerful new war film sheds light on the heroic actions of hundreds of women who made history during World War II by answering the call to serve overseas.

The film, "The Six Triple Eight," focuses on the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion — the only all-Black, all-female battalion stationed in Europe during the war.

Battalion Defied Odds and Delivered Vital Mail to U.S. Troops

During World War II, while the military remained segregated, the women of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion were tasked with a job others couldn’t complete — delivering months’ worth of mail to American soldiers.

Despite the challenges of working in dangerous conditions and facing racism and sexism, they delivered nearly 17 million pieces of mail to troops.

Oklahoma Native Shares Her Aunt’s Role in WWII Postal Battalion

Donetta Starks, a relative of one of the 6888th’s members, remembers her Aunt Allie T. Williams, as a spirited and kind-hearted woman, loved by many in Colbert, Oklahoma. While Allie often shared stories from her time in the military, it wasn’t until the release of the film that Donetta realized just how monumental her aunt’s service was.

Seventeen women from Oklahoma served in the 6888th Battalion, and their experiences — from perilous trips across rough seas to enduring harsh working conditions — were harrowing. Despite this, they persevered with courage and determination, showing that they were capable of overcoming the toughest obstacles.

Film Brings Tears to Family as Stories of Sacrifice Come to Life

Watching the film, Donetta was moved by the realization that her aunt, Sergeant Allie Williams, had been a part of such a pivotal moment in history.

The women’s sacrifices were crucial in maintaining morale for U.S. soldiers by ensuring they received letters from home — something Donetta never fully grasped until she saw it on the screen.

Legacy of Service Lives On Through Film and Family Memories

Donetta believes her aunt would be astonished to see her story on the big screen. “I think she would just say, ‘Oh my goodness, they’re making a movie about us,’” Donetta said.

This powerful tribute to the women of the 6888th serves as a reminder of the strength and sacrifice these women displayed.

Beyond the Military, A Legacy of Teaching and Community Service

After her military service, Allie Williams went on to have a decades-long career as an educator and remained active in her community, serving on her church’s usher board. She loved taking photographs, many of which captured precious memories of her military service.

Even after she couldn’t attend military reunions, Donetta says her aunt always carried the joy and pride of serving her country with her.