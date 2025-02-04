Gov. Kevin Stitt gives props to Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller for district's no phone policy

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt gave a special shoutout to Bixby Public Schools Superintendent Rob Miller during his State of the State address, praising the district’s no-phone policy for students. Miller says he was honored by the recognition and credits the policy for improving student focus and interaction. Now, a proposed bill could bring similar rules to schools statewide.

By: Chloe Abbott

Governor Kevin Stitt's gave a shoutout on Monday to Bixby Public Schools Superintendent Rob Miller during the governor's state of the state address.

The Governor praised Miller for the districts no phone policy, where students have to keep their phones away all day.

Superintendent Miller says he knew the Governor would mention cell phone policy, but didn't think he'd hear his name in the speech. When he did Miller said he was honored, not only for himself but the entire Bixby staff.

What did Governor Stitt say about phone policies in Oklahoma schools?

"I want to brag on Rob Miller. He’s here with us today. Thanks for being here Rob. He is the Superintendent of Bixby Public Schools. Through his years in education, he’s noticed a clear decline in his students’ attention and performance as cell phone use has increased in his schools. To him, the solution was clear, kids learn better when they aren’t distracted by cell phones and social media. He implemented a cell phone free policy in Bixby Public Schools, and he’s seen a huge improvement in his students. I want to challenge the legislature and school districts across the state to consider ways to make cell phone free schools a reality for all students," said Governor Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma.

Miller says he appreciates the Governor's attention to this topic, and values the support of this policy.

"That's one of his big initiatives this year which I support, to get a shoutout for Bixby Public Schools, the policy we have here was a fantastic honor," said Miller.

How did Bixby parents react to Stitt's shoutout?

One Bixby Schools parent says the district getting a mentioned in the State of the State address shows he made the right choice to send his daughters to Bixby Schools.

"Yeah that's really cool, definitely," said Nathan Mars, Bixby parent.

What is Bixby Public Schools no phone policy?

At the beginning of the current school year Bixby Public Schools changed its rules, banning phones during the entire school day.

Mars said he thinks the no cell phone policy is a good thing, but still wants to be able to reach his kids.

"I agree with it, I mean I think they should have access to their phones in case of emergency, but in the classroom definitely not," said Mars.

Superintendent Rob Miller agrees.

"In the rare event that there is something bad that happened at school we can say, students you now have permission to get out your phone, call your parent," said Miller.

What other Green Country school districts have a no cell phone policy?

Jenks and Tulsa Public Schools also limit phone use in its schools.

Has Bixby Public School seen a difference in its students?

"We're seeing kids interact like they should, you know, having conversations with their friends walking down the halls, talking with each other, rather than having a screen in front of them trying to catch up on their text messages," said Miller.

Is there proposed legislation to require all school districts to follow Bixby Public Schools?

There is a bill being proposed by Republican Senator Ally Seifried from Claremore that would require all school boards of education districts to adopt a no phone policy from the first bell to the last bell dismissing school.

Superintendent Miller says while he thinks this policy has been a success for Bixby Schools, he believes it should be a district's choice to make this a permanent policy.