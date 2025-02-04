Kasey Alert issued for 32-year-old woman by Tulsa Police

A Kasey Alert has been issued for 32-year-old Kristie Holmes by OHP on behalf of Tulsa Police. Authorities said Holmes is 5-foot-2 and 100 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

By: Drake Johnson

-

A Kasey Alert has been issued for a 32-year-old woman by Tulsa Police on Monday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol activated the alert for Kristie Holmes on behalf of TPD.

Authorities said Holmes is 5-foot-2, about 100 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

They said she is developmentally delayed and was last seen wearing a black long sleeve sweater with white polka dots, grey shorts, black leggings and black knee high leather boots.

No date or address of her last known location was given.

If you see her, contact 911.

What Is A Kasey Alert?

A Kasey Alert was established on Nov. 1, 2023, from House Bill 1077. It is named after Kasey Russell, a 29-year-old Cherokee Nation citizen who went missing in 2016, according to the Oklahoma House of Reps.

A Kasey Alert is issued when an adult (18-59) is critically missing, which means their whereabouts are unknown and they are believed to be abducted.

