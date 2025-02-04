TCTA hosts candidate forum ahead of TPS District 3 election
The Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association is hosting a public forum on Tuesday night at McLain High for District 3 candidates ahead of the Feb. 11 election.
Tuesday, February 4th 2025, 4:59 am
Jonathan Polasek
The Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association (TCTA) is partnering with the Tulsa Council of PTA's and the League of Women Voters to host a candidate forum on Tuesday night ahead of the District 3 election.
Forum Purpose:
- Not a debate, but an opportunity for the public to learn about the four candidates' policies and stances.
Candidates:
- Kyra Carby, Brandi Joseph, Eartha McAlester, and Dorie Simmons are running for District 3.
TCTA President:
- Shawna Mott-Wright emphasizes the importance for the public to understand the candidates' positions on local, state, and federal issues impacting Tulsa Public Schools (TPS), such as immigration policies.
Forum Details:
- The forum is open to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at McLain High School auditorium.
Election Date:
- District 3 election is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Runoff Potential:
- If no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote, the top two candidates will advance to a runoff on April 1.
