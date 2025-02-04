TCTA hosts candidate forum ahead of TPS District 3 election

The Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association is hosting a public forum on Tuesday night at McLain High for District 3 candidates ahead of the Feb. 11 election.

By: Jonathan Polasek

The Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association (TCTA) is partnering with the Tulsa Council of PTA's and the League of Women Voters to host a candidate forum on Tuesday night ahead of the District 3 election. Forum Purpose: Not a debate, but an opportunity for the public to learn about the four candidates' policies and stances. Candidates: Kyra Carby, Brandi Joseph, Eartha McAlester, and Dorie Simmons are running for District 3. TCTA President: Shawna Mott-Wright emphasizes the importance for the public to understand the candidates' positions on local, state, and federal issues impacting Tulsa Public Schools (TPS), such as immigration policies. Forum Details: The forum is open to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at McLain High School auditorium. Election Date: District 3 election is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 11. Runoff Potential: If no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote, the top two candidates will advance to a runoff on April 1.