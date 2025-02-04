Oklahoma Wildlife Department highlights archery shoots, photography showcase, and Rack Madness event

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife is hosting exciting events this spring, including state archery shoots, the Outdoor Oklahoma photography showcase, and the popular Rack Madness antler scoring event.

By: Jeromee Scot

Oklahoma is kicking off February with a variety of events for outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, and students across the state.

Shawn Gee from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife appeared on 6 in the Morning on Tuesday to share details on upcoming events, including state archery shoots, a photo showcase, and the return of the popular Rack Madness event.

Thousands of Students Compete in State Archery Shoots

The Oklahoma National Archery in Schools Program (OKNASP) and Varsity Archery will host state shoots in Oklahoma City and Tulsa this month. An estimated 4,800 students from across the state are expected to participate.

Tulsa State Shoot: Feb. 11-12 at the Tulsa Fairgrounds OKC State Shoot: Feb. 19-20 at the OKC Fairgrounds

Admission to both events is free. Spectators are encouraged to come out and support the young archers as they compete.

For more information about school programs, check out the Oklahoma Archery Programs website.

Outdoor Oklahoma Magazine Readers Photography Showcase

The Outdoor Oklahoma Magazine is accepting submissions for its annual Readers Photography Showcase. This issue features the best outdoor photography from across the state and offers photographers the chance to be published in the July/August edition of the magazine.

Here’s what you need to know to enter:

The entry deadline is April 15, 2024. Each photographer can submit up to four images. The process is now fully digital and easy to complete online.

For details and to submit your entry, visit the Outdoor Oklahoma Magazine Showcase.

Rack Madness: Score Your Trophy Antlers

The highly anticipated Rack Madness event returns on March 5, offering hunters a chance to have their trophy racks scored for free. Hunters can bring in antlers from deer, elk, or antelope harvested in Oklahoma.

This event has become a hit among hunting enthusiasts and has featured record-setting scores for both mule deer and elk.

Interested hunters must complete the online registration form, available on the Go Outdoors Oklahoma event calendar.

Past events have drawn large crowds, with stories of state records being broken.

For a look at some of the most memorable moments, check out past coverage on the Wildlife Department's website: