Artist Spotlight Q&A: Trueson Daugherty’s 'Leaders in Color' art show

Trueson Daugherty's upcoming art show at Build in Tulsa features his 'Leaders in Color' series, a vibrant collection of portraits celebrating Black historical figures, and aims to inspire and uplift the community.

Tuesday, February 4th 2025, 8:32 am

By: Brooke Cox


Trueson Daugherty is an artist whose work celebrates Black American history and aims to inspire communities through powerful, thought-provoking portraits.

Daugherty's upcoming art show will showcase his latest work in the Leaders in Color series, a tribute to Black historical figures.

We spoke with him about his work, his inspirations, and his upcoming show.

Q: How long have you been an artist?

A: "I’ve been an artist all my life, and it’s been my full-time job since April 2022."

Q: Why do you love art so much, and why is it so important in today’s culture?

A: "Art has the power to transcend religious and cultural barriers, connecting us to something deeper and more understandable than words. I aim to uplift and inspire my community through thought-provoking contemporary art across multiple disciplines."

Q: When and where will your art show be?

A: "This show is the third rendition of a series I call Leaders in Color. I paint portraits of Black historical figures using vivid colors to inspire and uplift the Black American story. My art will be shown on Friday, Feb. 7 at Build in Tulsa on Reconciliation Way between Boston Ave and M.L.K Jr. Blvd from 6 to 9 p.m."

Q: How does Black History Month connect with your art pieces?

A: "I use the attention Black History Month brings to remind people of the importance of these leaders and their legacy. I believe that if more people engage with their messages, the world would be a better place."

Q: What message do you hope visitors take away from your art and your show?

A: "More people are struggling to find hope in today’s world. I encourage people to look inward to what’s truly important and focus on taking action toward it. For me, it’s sharing and experiencing the authentic expressions of humanity through art. I know I’m not alone in craving something meaningful and substantial. Art fulfills that need, and I believe that creating art and supporting the artists you love is one of the most fulfilling ways to spend your time."

Q: What are the best social media links for your upcoming art show and your work in general?

A: "You can find more about my work on my website: truesonart.com, and follow me on Instagram and Facebook at @truesonart and Trueson Daugherty."
