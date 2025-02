For a lot of people, commercials are a big part of the Super Bowl weekend, good spots can leave a lasting impression. Those who grew up in Tulsa, have seen their share of some pretty memorable ads. Jack Frank with Tulsa Films shared a few vintage commercials for us to watch.

By: LeAnne Taylor

For more information and to access archival footage, visit TulsaFilms.com.