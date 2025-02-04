Broken Arrow businesses team up for mom-friendly Galentine’s event

Tuesday, February 4th 2025, 11:01 am
For moms of young children, finding time for a night out with friends can be a challenge. With Galentine’s Day approaching, two local businesses are offering a fun solution.
Secret Gardens Candle Co. and Let’s Play BA are partnering to host a Galentine-themed candle-making class on Wednesday, Feb. 5. The event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Let’s Play BA, located at 113 N. Main St. in Broken Arrow.
It offers mom's with young children a fun activity to do with friends while their children enjoy supervised playtime with Let’s Play BA staff. The event also includes wine for the adults, charcuterie cups for everyone, and Valentine-themed photo opportunities.
Secret Gardens Candle Co. will provide all the materials and lead each participant through the process of making their own candle.
The cost is $45 plus tax per adult, which includes admission for one child. Each additional child is $5.
To reserve a spot, call Let's Play BA at 918-251-5155 or send an email to LetsPlayBA@outlook.com.
For more information or to learn about future events visit Let’s Play BA or Secret Gardens on social media.
Alyssa joined the News On 6 team as a multimedia journalist in January 2023. Before that, Alyssa anchored 13 NEWS This Morning and told Northeast Kansans stories as a reporter for WIBW-TV. In her four years there, she won several Kansas Association of Broadcasters awards for her anchor and reporter work.
