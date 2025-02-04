Broken Arrow businesses team up for mom-friendly Galentine’s event

Secret Gardens and Let's Play BA are hosting a Galentine’s event with activities for moms and supervised play for kids on Feb. 5.

By: Alyssa Miller

For moms of young children, finding time for a night out with friends can be a challenge. With Galentine’s Day approaching, two local businesses are offering a fun solution.

Galentine's Candle Making Class

Secret Gardens Candle Co. and Let’s Play BA are partnering to host a Galentine-themed candle-making class on Wednesday, Feb. 5. The event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Let’s Play BA, located at 113 N. Main St. in Broken Arrow.

It offers mom's with young children a fun activity to do with friends while their children enjoy supervised playtime with Let’s Play BA staff. The event also includes wine for the adults, charcuterie cups for everyone, and Valentine-themed photo opportunities.

Secret Gardens Candle Co. will provide all the materials and lead each participant through the process of making their own candle.

Tickets and Pricing

The cost is $45 plus tax per adult, which includes admission for one child. Each additional child is $5.

To reserve a spot, call Let's Play BA at 918-251-5155 or send an email to LetsPlayBA@outlook.com.

For more information or to learn about future events visit Let’s Play BA or Secret Gardens on social media.