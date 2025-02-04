Oklahoma State's 2025 football schedule: Key games and marquee matchups revealed

Oklahoma State announced its 2025 football schedule Tuesday, highlighted by seven home matchups against UT Martin, Tulsa, Baylor, Houston, Cincinnati, Kansas State and Iowa State.

By: OSU Athletics

-

Oklahoma State announced its 2025 football schedule Tuesday, highlighted by seven home matchups against UT Martin, Tulsa, Baylor, Houston, Cincinnati, Kansas State and Iowa State.

America's Greatest Homecoming takes place the week of October 18 against Cincinnati.

The road schedule includes three long trips to Oregon, Arizona and UCF, as well as two closer to home at Texas Tech and Kansas.

The season begins Thursday, August 28, at Boone Pickens Stadium as the Cowboys host UT Martin for the first meeting of the programs in history. It marks the ninth time in the past 10 years that OSU has opened a season in Stillwater, and the Cowboys’ run of 29 consecutive wins in home openers is the longest active streak in the FBS. It is also OSU’s first Thursday game since the 2022 season-opening win over Central Michigan. The Cowboys have won 12 straight Thursday games dating to 2005, which is tied for the third-longest streak in college football history.

A week later Oklahoma State heads to Oregon for its second matchup with the Ducks in program history and its first since the teams met in the 2008 Holiday Bowl. It marks Oklahoma State’s first game played in Eugene, but OSU is 1-0 in program history in games played in Oregon after defeating Oregon State to open the 2019 season.

After an open date on the weekend of September 13, the Cowboys return home on September 20 to round out non-conference play with Tulsa in the Gateway First Bank Turnpike Classic. It marks the second contest of an eight-year scheduling agreement that extends to 2031. The Cowboys’ 10-game winning streak against TU is the longest for either team in series history and is OSU’s longest active winning streak against any opponent.

The game against TU is also the first of four home games in less than a month, as the Cowboys host Baylor the following week on September 27, visit Arizona October 4, then host Houston October 11 and Cincinnati for America's Greatest Homecoming October 18.

It marks Baylor’s first trip to Stillwater since 2021, while OSU plays it first game against Arizona since a trip to Tucson in 2012 and its first game against the Wildcats as a conference opponent. Houston’s visit to Stillwater is its first since back-to-back games in 2008 and 2009, while Cincinnati is playing its second game at Boone Pickens Stadium in three years.

A two-game road trip follows that, with OSU’s first game at Texas Tech since 2021 on October 25 and its first at Kansas since 2022 on November 1.

Oklahoma State’s second open week comes the weekend of November 8 before the Cowboys return home to face Kansas State November 15. It marks the 16th consecutive season OSU has faced Kansas State, which is the longest active streak for any Cowboy opponent.

A November 22 road game follows as the Cowboys play at UCF for the second time in three years to mark their final regular season road game of the year.

The regular season wraps up at Boone Pickens Stadium on November 29 as the Cowboys host 2024 Big 12 runner-up Iowa State the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

2025 Oklahoma State Football Schedule