Crappie University celebrates 10 years in Owasso: How the program helps fishers master the sport

Crappie University is set to return to Tulsa Tech Owasso this month, marking its 10th year in the area.
The program, which focuses on crappie fishing techniques and strategies, is designed for anglers of all ages and skill levels. The class covers various aspects of the sport, including local fishing conditions, modern technology, and hands-on demonstrations.
The three-night program runs from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on February 13, 18, and 25. Each session features experienced crappie anglers who will share their expertise on different aspects of fishing.
The sessions will take place in a classroom setting, using audiovisual presentations, hands-on demonstrations, and interactive discussions.
Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and gain insights directly from local experts. The course aims to provide practical knowledge that can be immediately applied to area lakes.
Oklahoma is known for its excellent crappie fishing, with abundant populations of both black and white crappie. Many lakes in the state offer generous catch limits, making crappie fishing a popular and accessible activity. In addition to being widely available, crappie are prized for their taste, making them a favorite for anglers who enjoy fresh-caught fish.
The class costs $99, which includes all three nights of instruction. Participants will also receive a goodie bag, containing bait samples, bobbers, decals, jig heads, and other fishing accessories. Registration is available online at CrappieUniversity.com, which links to Tulsa Tech’s enrollment page. Interested participants can also sign up by calling Tulsa Tech at 918-828-5000.
With limited space available, those interested are encouraged to register soon. The sessions will be held at the Tulsa Tech Owasso campus.
