Kultida Woods, mother of Tiger Woods dies: 'She was my biggest fan'

Tuesday, February 4th 2025, 11:08 am
Golf pro Tiger Woods announced that his mother, Kultida Woods died on Tuesday.
Woods announced on social media that his mom died early Tuesday, calling her his "biggest fan" and "greatest supporter."
"It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning. My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of his mother. "She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers, and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom."
