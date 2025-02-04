Carrico joined the News On 6 team in 2021 but has worked in Tulsa news since 2016. During that time, he covered the 2018 Oklahoma teacher walkout, record flooding in 2019, President Trump's Tulsa rally in 2020, the local impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a PGA Championship & a LIV Golf Tournament.

By: News On 6

Sam Carrico is an Emmy Award-winning multimedia journalist for News On 6.

Carrico joined the News On 6 team in 2021 but has worked in Tulsa news since 2016. During that time, he covered the 2018 Oklahoma teacher walkout, record flooding in 2019, President Trump's Tulsa rally in 2020, the local impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a PGA Championship & a LIV Golf Tournament.

Carrico graduated from Broken Arrow High School, and he discovered a passion for television news while attending Tulsa Technology Center. He loves that his job allows him to connect with the communities in his home state and tell their stories.

Outside of news, Carrico worked on the production of the Oscar-nominated film "Killers of the Flower Moon" during its shoot in Osage County. For him, this experience was a lesson about a dark time in Oklahoma history.

When he’s not telling stories, Carrico enjoys catching the latest movie in theaters and finding the best breakfast spot around town.

Carrico is always interested in hearing about what is happening in your community. If you have a tip or story idea, leave your information below.



